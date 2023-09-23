Meet Ishaan Khatter's 21-year-old Malaysian rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz

Ishaan Khatter is rumoured to be dating Chandni Bainz, a 21-year-old Malaysian model

Pic/Instagram

According to reports, Ishaan Khatter is in love with a Malaysian model named Chandni Bainz She`s an aspiring Bollywood actress Hailing from Malaysia, she is currently settled in Mumbai

Ishaan Khatter, who stole many hearts with his acting and good looks in Dhadak, is reportedly taken. Rumours are rife that the 28-year-old actor is in a relationship with Chandni Bainz. As per reports, he was dating Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday earlier. Chandni has made headlines for her closeness to Ishaan.

Chandni is an aspiring actor. Hailing from Malaysia, she has reportedly relocated to Mumbai to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. The 21-year-old from Kuala Lumpur has acted in Singapore's TV drama My Mother's Story and the Malaysian TV series Ghaib. She has also ventured into advertisements and catalog shoots. Chandni also worked as a host.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandni Bainz 🌙✨🧿 (@chandnibainz)

Chandni has a good social media presence. With 106K followers, she often engages with her followers by sharing beautiful pictures from photoshoots. She is followed by celebrities like Aryan Khan, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Sunny Singh. Chandni is yet to announce her Bollywood debut.

On Friday night, Ishaan and Chandni made their first appearance together. They were reportedly at the actor's friend's engagement party. Holding her hand, he helped her walk down the stairs. In a viral video, Ishaan opened the door of the car for Chandni and then posed for the paparazzi.

Ishaan, who made his acting debut with Dhadak in 2018, was reportedly dating his first co-star Janhvi Kapoor. They never made their relationship official. After their breakup, the actor was with Ananya Panday, his co-actor in Khaali Peeli. They broke up a few years ago. Ananya is reportedly dating Aditya Roy Kapur at present.

Ishaan was on a vacation to Kashmir recently. The actor shared multiple pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Damn near died doing this trek. 13+ hours of sketchy climbing and hiking to and fro. But good things don’t come easy as life reiterates every so often! Tulian Lake, 16.09.23."

Chandni was also in Kashmir around the same time. Sharing a video, the Malaysian model wrote, "Not a first timers trek for sure.. (okay fine the horsie carried me half the time) It’s stunning. SO WORTH THE TREK!!" It was assumed by the netizens that Ishaan and Chandni were together.