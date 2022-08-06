Breaking News
Men in bling

Updated on: 06 August,2022 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Taking a leaf out of Karan Johar’s style book, Maniesh Paul matches outfits with the filmmaker. Only Madhuri Dixit-Nene could stand out on a sea of black and golden suits. Pics/Yogen Shah

Karan Johar, Maniesh Paul and Madhuri Dixit


I am me!

After parading before the paparazzi in her new outfit, Urfi Javed is seen gobbling down a burger with gusto. It is interesting to see the influencer showcase her quirky side for the camera


Pearly white

After posing for a gazillion pictures, Sai Tamhankar flashes a million-dollar smile to appease photographers. Are we pleased? Yes!

Can’t stop drooling

Dressed in a sequin sheer black saree and infinity blouse, Deepika Padukone made heads turn as she sashayed for an event in the city

Just in

Shruti Haasan

