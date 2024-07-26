Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother, Menaka Irani, has passed away at the age of 79. Reports suggest that she was struggling with an illness

In Pic: Farah Khan and Menaka Irani

Choreographer-director Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother, Menaka Irani, have passed away. Menaka Irani passed away on Friday, July 26th, in Mumbai. This heartbreaking news came just days after she celebrated her birthday on July 12. Menaka Irani's death came as a shock to everyone; she recently turned 79 years old.

On Menaka Irani's birthday, just two weeks ago, Farah took to her social media and shared a series of pictures along with a heartfelt note. In her post, Farah wrote, "We all take our mothers for granted, especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much I love my mom Menaka. She’s been the strongest, bravest person I’ve ever seen, with her sense of humor intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday, Mom! Today’s a good day to come back home ♥️. I can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again. I love you ♥️.”

This post garnered reactions from Farah’s friends from the industry. "Happy birthday Menka aunty. The greatest film buff I know. With a memory to match. Lots of love," wrote Boman Irani. "Happy birthday to the funniest , jovial and the strongest mom of my dearest friend papaji," shared Anil Kapoor

Menaka Irani, the sister of renowned child actors Daisy Irani and Honey Irani, had a brief career in acting. She appeared alongside her sister Daisy in the 1963 film ‘Bachpan’. Reports indicate that Menaka had been struggling with an illness for some time prior to her passing but the exact cause of Menaka Irani's death has not been disclosed

Farah Khan has often talked about how she, her brother Sajid, and their mother dealt with the financial repercussions after their father, Kamran Khan's, demise. “Yes, I belonged to a filmy family, but by the time I turned five, we were the poor cousins. We’d lost all our money; Dad’s film had flopped. We had a rags-to-riches story. So, they (the rest of the family) were all thriving, and we were the charity cases. Sajid, me, and our mother were the charity cases. But, of course, they were very nice to us. They let us stay in their house,” she told Radio Nasha.

More details about Menaka Irani's demise are yet to come.