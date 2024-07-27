Breaking News
Shah Rukh Khan hugs Farah Khan as she mourns her mother Menaka Irani's demise - watch video

Updated on: 27 July,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the visuals captured by shutterbugs, Farah Khan can be seen hugging Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan hugs Farah Khan as she mourns her mother Menaka Irani's demise - watch video

Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

Shah Rukh Khan hugs Farah Khan as she mourns her mother Menaka Irani's demise - watch video
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan reached filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's Mumbai residence after their mother Menaka Irani, passed away. SRK and Gauri were accompanied by their daughter, Suhana Khan, and his manager Pooja Dadlani to pay last respects to the departed soul.


After meeting the bereaved family, SRK, Gauri and Suhana came downstairs with Farah Khan as they exited. In the visuals captured by shutterbugs, Farah can be seen hugging SRK and Suhana.



 
 
 
 
 
Farah and Sajid's mom died on July 26. She was 79. The heartbreaking news came a few days after Farah revealed in an Instagram post that her mother had undergone 'multiple surgeries'. "This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today's a good day to come back home can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. I love you," Farah wrote this on her mother's birthday recently.

 
 
 
 
 
Earlier on Friday, several celebrities, including Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, and MC Stan, among others, visited Farah's house to mourn the demise of her mother.

Shah Rukh and Farah have worked together on several films notably ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’, and ‘Happy New Year’. 

In an interview with Nova IVF Fertility, Farah revealed how SRK was her biggest support when she had her triplets. 

She shared, “The first time I went to the doctor I was so sure that I was pregnant, but I literally got my period in her office. So I used to be sobbing all the way back to the shoot. One day, in the middle of the day, I got a call from the doctor, and she said it’s not happened this time. We were shooting a comic scene, and Shah Rukh knew something was wrong because I was going to cry. So, he called for a break and took me into his van, where I sobbed for one hour.”

However, when things worked out, Farah revealed that SRK was the first person to know after her mother. “I said, ‘I have to tell you something’. He looked at me and said, ‘Are you pregnant?’ We still had to finish Darde-e-Disco, and every time he’d remove his shirt I would throw up. He would keep a bucket next to me. He was very sweet, he ordered this lazy boy couch, instead of the director’s chair, so that I could lie down with a mic and shout at people,” she added. 

Shah Rukh Khan gauri khan farah khan sajid khan

