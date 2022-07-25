'Mika Di Vohiti' Finale: Mika Singh finds his bride-to-be in Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri, Prantika Das, and Neet Mahal advanced to the finale after winning Mika's heart and making their path to becoming his Vohti

Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri/ PC- Instagram

The much-anticipated episode of Star Bharat's show 'Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti' will feature a star-studded finale in which many prominent names from the television industry will appear on the show to be a part of the Swayamvar along with his family and friends. Akanksha Puri, Prantika Das, and Neet Mahal advanced to the finale after winning Mika's heart and making their path to becoming his Vohti. Ahead of the airing of the finale, it has been revealed that Mika chooses Akanksha Puri as his bride-to-be.

Also Read: Birthday boy Mika Singh on his 'swayamvar': Daler paaji convinced me to take this step

Reportedly, Mika did not marry Akanksha on stage but put the wedding garland on her to signify his choice. Mika reportedly said that he wants to spend quality time with Akanksah away from the camera before tying the knot.

Bharti Singh, one of the television industry's most celebrated comedians, will join the grand celebration, adding to the excitement. Bharti Singh will make the episode more fun and lighter for our viewers by spreading her aura and making the guests laugh.

Also Read: Mika Singh to play a cameo in the TV show, Gathbandhan

Along with Bharti Singh, the Star Bharat casts such as Iqbal Khan, Rachana Mistry, Shoaib Ibrahim, Ayushi Khurrana, Karan V Grover, Sayli Salunkhe, Sumedh, and Malika and Pankhuri and Ishaan Dhawan will join Bharti Singh in celebrating Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti. The stars will be seen performing spectacularly and adding a romantic breeze to the air, making the finale more entertaining. The Swayamvar was also attended by the close family and friends of the singer Mika Singh to shower their blessing on him.

Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti saw many potential brides on the show who made the most of it in order to impress our King Mika Singh and win his heart and become his one and only Queen.