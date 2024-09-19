Rashmika Mandanna’s eye makeup was mocked by fashion page Diet Sabya, who wrote on Instagram, “Not to be a hater but the smokey eye with this look was definitely a choice that too for a day show?"

Rashmika Mandanna Pic/Instagram

Actress Rashmika Mandanna was in Italy for the Milan Fashion Week 2024. She attended a show by Onitsuka Tiger, the Japanese sports fashion brand. For her appearance, she chose a black outfit. In the pictures surfaced on social media, Rashmika is seen sporting a heavy smokey eye makeup look. She took to Instagram and shared pictures from the event and wrote, "Onitsuka tiger my most favourite, celebrating with you guys is something I look forward to always, congratulations on the 75th anniversary and my god! How I loveeee the new collection, can’t wait to wear them all.."

Rashmika Mandanna calls out Diet Sabya

Rashmika’s eye makeup however, was mocked by fashion page Diet Sabya, who wrote on Instagram, “Not to be a hater but the smokey eye with this look was definitely a choice that too for a day show? Like no one is wearing smokey eye in the day babe that too in Milan!”

In no time, Rashmika’s hairstylist Priyanka Borkar shared a video on her Instagram stories where Rashmika is seen hitting back at the mockery. She wrote, “Why did you do a smokey eye in the day Tanvi? It’s such a crime ya” Rashmika’s makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar says, “I did! I did a smokey eye in day time in Milan.” Rashmika is seen showing her eye makeup and saying “Disaster”.

Milan Fashion Week 2024 (the 2025 spring/summer collections) will be held from September 17 to September 23. For the unversed, this is the second time that Rashmika graced the event for the same brand. Earlier it was for their Autumn/Winter collection.

Rashmika Mandanna’s acting front

Beyond her fashion prowess, Rashmika is also a powerhouse on the film front, boasting a remarkable slate of over eight films.

She made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film 'Kirik Party'. She has then featured in Kannada films like 'Anjani Putra', 'Chamak', Telugu movies-- 'Geetha Govindam', 'Devadas', 'Dear Comrade', 'Bheeshma', 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Rashmika has also starred in the Hindi action drama movie 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.

From her anticipated role as Srivalli in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to her collaborations with stars like Salman Khan in 'Sikandar', Dhanush and Nagarjuna in 'Kubera', Vicky Kaushal in 'Chhava', Dev Mohan in 'Rainbow', Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Vampires of Vijay Nagar', and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal Park', her diverse projects showcase her incredible versatility and promise.