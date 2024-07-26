Breaking News
'Mimi' turns 3: Check out fascinating story behind Kriti Sanon's National Award for the film

Updated on: 26 July,2024 05:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kriti Sanon in Mimi

As Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday this month, she also marks another milestone: the third anniversary of her memorable film 'Mimi.' Released in 2021, 'Mimi' saw Kriti portraying the role of a surrogate mother, a performance that garnered her widespread acclaim, established her as one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood, and earned her a National Award.


Kriti's character in 'Mimi' is a cute, cheerful, and ambitious girl who stands up for her surrogate child and becomes the best mother. Her heartfelt portrayal won many hearts and remains one of her most beloved roles. As the film celebrates its three-year anniversary, it's the perfect time to revisit Kriti's remarkable performance that made 'Mimi' the soul of the film.



In her commitment to authenticity, Kriti chose to gain weight naturally for the role instead of using a body suit. Reflecting on her preparation, Kriti shared in an old interview, "I had to put on 15 kgs in 2 months for 'Mimi,' which I could start losing only once I had completed the film." This dedication to embrace the character fully speaks volumes about Kriti's passion and dedication as an actress.


Reflecting on her National Award win, Kriti said in an old interview, "Mimi was always special, as it had a lot of heart and soul to it, along with entertainment. When we started shooting, the scenes actually came out better than what was on paper, and that doesn’t happen to every film. Scenes ke saath feel arahi thi ki kuch toh special hai, no matter what the result will be. Laxman (Mimi’s director Laxman Utekar) sir used to call me Mimi, which he still does. He always used to say, ‘Dekhna, aapko iske liye national award milega’. So actually, when it happened, I called him and said, ‘How did you know?’ He had a lot of confidence because I am otherwise very critical of myself."

Turning a new leaf, Kriti is set to turn producer this year with 'Do Patti,' a project that promises to push the boundaries of storytelling and creativity. With veteran actress Kajol on board and under her production house, Blue Butterfly Films, Kriti is poised to make a substantial impact on the industry as a producer.

