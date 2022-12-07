Mira Kapoor turns photographer for husband Shahid Kapoor, see pic

On Tuesday, Shahid took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture where he can be seen standing against the colourful wall that has murals of veteran actresses Helen and Waheeda Rehman. He wore a beige T-shirt paired with blue jeans and white sneakers

Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput. Pic/Yogen Shah

One of the most loved couples in Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput always treat their fans by giving them a glimpse of their lives. Recently, Mira turned photographer for Shahid on the streets of Mumbai near Helen and Waheeda Rehman’s murals.

On Tuesday, Shahid took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture where he can be seen standing against the colourful wall that has murals of veteran actresses Helen and Waheeda Rehman. He wore a beige T-shirt paired with blue jeans and white sneakers.

He wrote, “Lifin’ #aamchimumbai, credit @mira.kapoor”.

Reacting to the post, actor Raashii Khanna dropped heart eyes emoji.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They are also parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016. On July 7, the couple completed 7 years of togetherness.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s ‘Jersey’ with Mrunal Thakur. He has some interesting projects lined up. Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action film ‘Bloody Daddy’. Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK’s upcoming web series ‘Farzi’ along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi.

