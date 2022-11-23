Whacky Wednesday: Shahid Kapoor questions Mira Rajput about his 'hairy leg'

Shahid's latest Instagram post is bound to make you laugh as the actor poses some questions to his wife
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor is quite active on social media and often brings out his quirky side on the platform. Kapoor's wife Mira also occasionally makes an appearance in his quirky videos. His latest Instagram post is bound to make you laugh as the actor poses some questions to his wife. The Jersey star also asks Mira about hair and legs in the hilarious clip.
The video begins with Shahid asking Mira, “What is your favourite thing about me, Mira? You have a second.” To this Mira gives a smile and says, "Me". However, Kapoor refuses to take in that answer and demands a more serious answer. “When you are finally wearing jeans," says Mira.
Next up Shahid asked, “Why don't you like my legs? Do you like hairy legs, or leggy hairs?" A visibly embarrassed Mira asks Shahid to stop recording the video, as she bursts put laughing.
Sharing the video, Shahid Kapoor tagged Mira Rajput and said, “It's all about my laagzzz! Isn't it Mira Kapoor?” Replying to the post, actress Raashii Khanna wrote, “Hahahahahha so cute.”
On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Jersey' with Mrunal Thakur. He has some interesting projects lined up. Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. Along with this, he will soon make his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series 'Farzi' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi.
