Yeah, but no!

Fans of Mirzapur have not reacted favourably to reports of Hrithik Roshan replacing Pankaj Tripathi as the menacing villain, Kaleen Bhaiya. Since speculative reports made their way online, fans questioned why an actor of Roshan’s calibre would take on a role made popular by another actor for a cinematic edition. “I don’t understand why he’d consider a role already owned by other actors. It’s a great character, but we want to see him shine in original roles where he can make his mark,” wrote one person. Referring to the development as the “worst decision”, another fan wrote, “Hrithik is undoubtedly amazing, but Pankaj Tripathi [is fantastic].”

We have a date, far far away

The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal-starrer film Love & War announced that the movie will release on March 20, 2026. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film’s release date falls during the biggest holiday stretch, coinciding with major festivals like Ramzan, Ram Navmi, and Gudi Padwa following one after the other. The film was earlier scheduled to release on Christmas in 2025. It is speculated that Shah Rukh Khan’s King will also release on Eid 2026.

Fear and joy

Yudhra marks a significant milestone for Siddhant Chaturvedi, who preps to portray the solo lead in a movie for the first time. While the excitement is palpable, the actor says there’s inherent pressure and fear that comes with the responsibility of headlining a movie. “I’ve always wanted to come into the industry. I want people to shower love, be excited and be on the edge of their seats. Some things are not in your control, and hopefully, things will turn out well. But there’s a bit of pressure and fear, which is part of the job. I’m sure this film will surprise people,” the actor, 31, said. Chaturvedi made a lasting impact in 2019 with his rapper act in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Remembering his family

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a throwback picture of his grandparents and shared details about the cherished moments he spent with them. Sharing a picture of his grandfather, Pandit Amarnath, and grandmother, Kalawati, he wrote, “I was reminded of the moments I spent with my grandparents. They’ve contributed immensely in the way I’ve been brought up. My grandfather taught me the meaning and importance of the Gayatri Mantra. If you live with your grandparents, do spend time with them.”

Another Swiftie

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur channelled his inner Taylor Swift for his daughter Kaveri. Kaveri took to social media to share her father’s candid shot in which he is seen sporting a long pink wig. “The #taylorswift effect,” wrote Shekhar while sharing her post online. Kaveri is a singer-songwriter who primarily uses her social media to share details of her music endeavours.

Movies on my mind

Gippy Grewal says the Punjabi film industry continues to focus on big-screen releases, and added that he doesn’t see filmmakers from the industry venture into the streaming space soon. Grewal, who made his directorial debut with Ardaas in 2016, is set to unveil its third instalment. “The entire focus of our Punjabi industry is on cinema. Punjabi cinema is getting [popular] and our target is to make it bigger than it is. Maybe, in another five years, we will concentrate on web shows, but right now, everyone is focusing on cinema,” the actor said.

Back again

Sajid Nadiadwala is bringing together the formidable duo of director Vishal Bhardwaj and actor Shahid Kapoor for an action entertainer. The film will also feature Triptii Dimri. Nadiadwala shared on social media, “I’m thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend Vishal Bhardwaj, and the phenomenal powerhouse Shahid Kapoor.” The actor-director duo previously collaborated on Kaminey (2009) and Haider (2014), both of which were critically acclaimed.