Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky's 'Love and War' postponed

The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next epic saga titled Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has indeed created a stir. Ever since everyone has been eagerly waiting to hear more about the film. Interestingly, a major update has just dropped—the film is set to release on 20th March 2026, which falls during the biggest holiday stretch, coinciding with major festivals.

An official press release read, "Amid the rising anticipation for SLB's Love and War, an absolutely exhilarating update has arrived. The film is all set for its grand release on 20th March 2026. With this, the film will benefit from the longest holiday period, with major festivals like Ramzan, Ram Navmi, and Gudi Padwa following one after the other. This is indeed the best time to release the biggest film, allowing the audience to enjoy it throughout the holiday season."

As anticipation for more detail builds with this announcement, it would be exciting to see the biggest collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and talented actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen.

Recently, the ace director surprised everyone by announcing his upcoming project titled 'Love and War'. The movie will feature three talented actors, namely Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The exact genre of the movie featuring these three stars has not yet been disclosed, but it is being termed an 'epic drama'. The movie is expected to go on floors in a few months and is slated for a Christmas 2025 release.

A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been fascinated to make a pure love story that stands the test of time, and this one falls right in the zone. It's a timeless love story with three principal characters played by Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky. The Maverick filmmaker is looking to take the film on floors around November 2024 with a marathon schedule. The yet-to-be-titled film is an original love story set against the backdrop of war. It's an homage by SLB to the 1964 classic Sangam, directed by Raj Kapoor."

Talking about the trio of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal teaming up, the source added, "It's a great story that got all three stalwarts excited. It's a casting coup pulled off by SLB in such a short span, and that's purely based on the power of his screenplay. Rarely are 4 of the top names from the fraternity excited by the same subject and it has happened this time with SLB, Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky signing on the project."