Mithoon on collaborating with Mohit Suri for Saiyaara: ‘Our music is not influenced by trends or reels’

Updated on: 23 June,2025 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Reuniting with director Mohit Suri for Saiyaara, composer Mithoon says their shared belief in the sanctity of music has tied them over the past 20 years

Mithoon on collaborating with Mohit Suri for Saiyaara: ‘Our music is not influenced by trends or reels’

Mithoon

A sign of a good musical is when its music powers through a decade that was populated with diverse soundtracks and musical influences. On that count, Mithoon’s Aashiqui 2 (2013) has stood the test of time. Now, the composer and singer has attempted another musical with the upcoming Saiyaara. It reunites him with Aashiqui 2 director and frequent collaborator Mohit Suri.   

What binds them, Mithoon says, is their shared pursuit of music that is honest and raw. “I understand every filmmaker has their own alley from which they operate. I enjoy working with Mohit because he doesn’t believe in polishing things too much. He understands the value of real music, real emotions, and keeping it raw. That really inspires me, and it’s something we connect on,” starts the musician. 


(From left) Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara. PICs/yogen shah, instagram, x(From left) Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara. Pics/Yogen Shah, Instagram, X


Mithoon and Suri forayed into Bollywood together with Zeher (2005). Twenty years and eight collaborations later, as they reunite for the love story, does he notice any changes in their process? “Our priorities in the music studio today are exactly the same as they were before. At that point of time, we were naive and raw. We didn’t understand a lot of things in terms of the commerce and the financial structures of the fraternity. All we had was a voice and a message to our music. Over the years, we’ve understood that is the most important thing. Today we may have a management team, a bigger team [behind us]. But the core ideology of [retaining] the sanctity of music that is not influenced by trends and reels — that’s something we have today as well.”

Saiyaara, which marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is being touted as a musical love story. What kind of pressure does a composer feel while taking on a music-led project? “I don’t relate to the pressure that a musician faces. Being a composer has always been my dream, my highest point of happiness. The process of driving to my studio every day, writing a song... that’s my joy. Music isn’t a competition; it’s not about coming first. I don’t relate to the concept of outdoing myself. To me, every song is a conversation. I want to be as honest as I can be at the moment,” he reflects.

Mohit SuriMohit Suri

With the film looking at the ache of lost love from the leading man’s lens, one wonders if the music of heartbreak is autobiographical. “I would not call it so because I’m inspired by life all around me. As human beings, we are surrounded by multiple emotions and stories that inspire us, touch us, make us laugh or cry. I might [watch] a film today and write a song [inspired by] it 50 years later. My impulse is a big part of my musicality. Subconsciously, the feelings, vulnerabilities or impulses do translate into my soundtracks. Also, I wasn’t comfortable doing live shows for a long time. But in the last five years, I’ve taken my music across the country. When I see people sing my songs, when I see their eyes light up at a guitar riff that I created, or see them swing to a chorus phrase, I understand what these songs mean to them,” says the musician, who is also composing for Border 2.

A still from Aashiqui 2A still from Aashiqui 2

Mithoon-Mohit Suri collaborations
. Zeher (2005)
. Kalyug (2005)
. Murder 2 (2011)
. Aashiqui 2 (2013)
. Ek Villain (2014)
. Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015)
. Half Girlfriend (2017)
. Malang (2020)

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

