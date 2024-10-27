Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > 24 Years of Mohabbatein Popular dialgoues from the Shah Rukh Khan Amitabh Bachchan starrer

24 Years of 'Mohabbatein': Popular dialgoues from the Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer

Updated on: 27 October,2024 04:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

As we celebrate 24 years of this Bollywood classic, let's revisit the film's most memorable dialogues that continue to resonate, proving that true love is timeless

24 Years of 'Mohabbatein': Popular dialgoues from the Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer

Stills from Mohabbatein Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article
24 Years of 'Mohabbatein': Popular dialgoues from the Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer
x
00:00

In a world where love knows no boundaries, 'Mohabbatein' emerged in 2000 as a heartfelt ode to romance, rebellion, and the power of emotions.


Directed by Aditya Chopra, this iconic film wove together the lives of three couples, each navigating the complexities of love under the watchful eye of tradition.


The film features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles. Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Preeti Jhangiani, Shamita Shetty, and Kim Sharma also play pivotal roles.


With its mesmerizing soundtrack and unforgettable dialogues, 'Mohabbatein' captivated audiences and etched itself into the hearts of millions.

As we celebrate 24 years of this Bollywood classic, let's revisit the film's most memorable dialogues that continue to resonate, proving that true love is timeless.

1. "Duniya mein kitni hai nafratein ... phir bhi dilon mein hai chahatein ... mar bhi jaaye pyar waale ... mitt bhi jaaye yaar waale ... zinda rehti unki mohabbatein"- Shah Rukh Khan

2. "Pratishtha Parampara Anushasan...Ye Gurukul ke teen stambh hain, Ye wo aadarsh hain jinse hum aapka aane wala kal banaate hain..."- Amitabh Bachchan

3. "Main aaj bhi usse utni hi mohabbat karta hoon ... aur is liye nahi ki koi aur nahi mili ... par is liye ki usse mohabbat karne se fursat hi nahi milti" -Shah Rukh Khan

4. "Koi pyar kare toh tumse kare, tum jaise ho waise kare ... koi tumko badal ke pyar kare, toh woh pyar nahi woh sauda kare ... aur saheba, pyar mein sauda nahi hota ... right?" - Kim Sharma

5. "Mohabbat bahut khoobsurat hoti hai ... toh kya hua agar woh apne saath thoda sa dard laati hai"- Aishwarya Rai

6. "Mohabbat bhi zindagi ki tarah hoti hai ... har mod aasaan nahi hota, har mod par khushi nahi hoti ... par jab hum zindagi ka saath nahi chhodte ... phir mohabbat ka saath kyun chhodein"

Released in 2000, 'Mohabbatein' captured hearts with its timeless love stories and memorable dialogues. The movie remains a beloved classic in Indian cinema, with its unforgettable dialogues and soulful music. As we celebrate 24 years of this cinematic gem, it continues to inspire and evoke nostalgia, reminding us of the power of love in all its forms. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the film, its legacy is sure to live on! (ANI)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mohabbatein Shah Rukh Khan amitabh bachchan aditya chopra jimmy shergill yash chopra bollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK