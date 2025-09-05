Breaking News
Mohit Malik on joining the cast of Mirzapur- The Film: 'I have been a huge fan of the show'

Updated on: 05 September,2025 05:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mohit Malik is now set to enter the world of Mirzapur – The Film. His addition to the film universe is one of the most anticipated moves, promising to add a fresh layer to its power-packed narrative

Mohit Malik on joining the cast of Mirzapur- The Film: 'I have been a huge fan of the show'

Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik on joining the cast of Mirzapur- The Film: 'I have been a huge fan of the show'
After winning hearts as the main antagonist in Azaad, where he delivered a raw and compelling performance, Mohit Malik is now set to enter the world of Mirzapur – The Film. His addition to the film universe is one of the most anticipated moves, promising to add a fresh layer to its power-packed narrative.

Mohit on joining Mirzapur- The film 

After winning hearts as the main antagonist in Azaad, where he delivered a raw and compelling performance, Mohit Malik is now set to enter the world of Mirzapur – The Film. His addition to the film universe is one of the most anticipated moves, promising to add a fresh layer to its power-packed narrative.

Mohit on joining Mirzapur- The film 



Sharing his excitement, Mohit said, “It feels amazing to be a part of the world of Mirzapur, and especially the film. Like millions of others, I have been a huge fan of the show and the world that Gurmeet has created. I feel honoured to be joining such a talented cast and to be working with one of the best directors and human beings I have met. Puneet Ji, the showrunner and writer, has also been incredible to collaborate with. We are going on floors very soon, and I am really looking forward to this journey.”


With Gurmeet Singh directing and Puneet Krishna penning the script, Mirzapur – The Film promises to raise the stakes of the franchise that has already become a cultural phenomenon. Known for its gripping portrayal of crime, power, and survival, the story continues to expand, and Mohit’s entry is set to bring a new dimension to the saga. His fans are eagerly waiting to see how he carves out his space in this high-octane world alongside some of the finest actors in the industry.

Mohit joins the cast with Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar

Mohit Malik is joined in the cast by two powerful artists, Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar. Ravi Kishan is a veteran of Hindi and Bhojpuri films, known for his larger-than-life screen presence. His contribution adds gravity to the film, ensuring that Mirzapur's emotional intensity is heightened. Jitendra Kumar, on the other hand, has established himself as one of the most relatable and popular performers of his generation. He is well-known for his ability to connect with audiences through effortless performances, and his presence brings a new and contemporary edge to the ensemble.

The combination of Mohit Malik's energy, Ravi Kishan's magnetism, and Jitendra Kumar's adaptability makes this casting one of the most anticipated announcements in recent memory. Although the storyline and character sketches are still being kept under wraps, the announcement has already stirred discussions among fans who are eager to see how these three talents will shape the story.

Mirzapur: The Film, with its blend of established power and new vitality, is more than just a continuation of a successful series; it is a step into a bigger cinematic canvas. With an array of excellent performers, the film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

