Mom’s the word

Ahead of Mother’s Day, mid-day lists the best fitness advice shared with us by Bollywood moms, over the years

Bhagyashree, Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty Kundra .Pics/Instagram

Bhagyashree’s food for thought

People talk about a diet as something that requires you to cut things out of your meal plan. I see it as all that [you should add] to it. I don’t subscribe to calorie counting, and consider it important to eat a variety of foods because they all contribute to one’s health.

Kareena Kapoor says, apne favourite bano

Accepting your body type goes a long way in staying [happy]. As long as you are healthy, the shape or size that you are should not matter. I stay positive, and train regularly. I am generally confident about myself, and my body. A fitness journey must be cathartic, as it is for me. [Treating it that way] is important for one’s mental well-being as well. Striking the right balance between my personal and professional life has also helped me.

Sharmila Tagore vouches for yoga

It stretches the body and strengthens the core. So, it is better, in the long-run. Walking is good for the heart, but yoga is beneficial to strengthen the spine and knees. I practice yoga in the morning, and go for a walk after returning from work in the evening.

Nach le, with Madhuri Dixit

People still ask me how I stay fit, and look good. I always say, dancing is the best thing you can do for yourself. You feel good about yourself while burning calories. Happiness plays a big role in [determining] how you look, and feel. It’s not [boring], like running on a treadmill for 45 minutes is. Finally, one can work the entire body with dance.

Take Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s chill pill

Fitness is like a marriage — you can’t be healthy if you cheat on your body. When the level of cortisol [stress hormone] is high, people find it hard to lose weight. I also feel stressed at times, but have learnt to handle it. I am at peace with my body. Understanding how you can centre yourself when you are stressed, is crucial. During long working hours, I’m all over the place. Yoga has helped.

