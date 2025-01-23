Monali Thakur has taken to Instagram to dismiss all claims regarding her being hospitalized, putting out a clarification stating that she is not facing any breathing problems and is not hospitalized

Monali Thakur

Earlier in the morning, it was reported that singer Monali Thakur, known for songs like Sawaar Loon, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, and Laila Majnu, experienced breathlessness on stage during a live performance and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Now, the ace singer has taken to Instagram to dismiss all such claims, putting out a clarification stating that she is not facing any breathing problems and is not hospitalized.

Monali Thakur clarified she isn’t hospitalised

In a long clarification that Monali had put out she wrote, "Dear media and everyone concerned for my health, I hope you're doing well. I'm writing this to request that no unverified news about my health be shared. I truly appreciate all the love and concern, but I want to make it clear that I am not dealing with any breathing issues and I was not admitted to any hospital. That's false information."

Further while giving an update on her health Monali wrote, "I was feeling unwell recently due to not getting enough time to recover from a viral infection/flu causing it to relapse and cause a slightly severe sinus and migraine discomfort and pain in flights. That's all there is to it. I'm now back in Mumbai, getting treatment, resting, and recovering. I'll be absolutely fine in no time!"

"Let's not make this bigger than it is, especially when there are much more important things to focus on. Thank you so much for your love and support. Take care and lots of Love!" Monali concluded

Monali Thakur's Varanasi concert fiasco

Meanwhile, a couple weeks back, Thakur had penned a long note slamming the poor infrastructural management at her Varanasi concert which she abandoned 70 minutes into the show. She called out the event management for mistreating vendors and exploiting them.

The singer took to her Instagram account on Monday where she shared details about the alleged mismanagement, and mistreatment against her and her team by the event organizers. "I had hoped not to end 2024 or begin the new year 2025 by addressing the horrific and negative incident my team and I faced in Varanasi. However, after much reflection, I feel it is important to share these unfortunate truths-not only to raise awareness but also to call for reforms in how such matters are handled. Attached is a confession and apology letter issued by the founder of the event-organizing company. Hope this letter is sufficient to clear any confusion anyone might have had about the credibility of any of the false defamatory accusations made against my team and me, as well as the treacherous and unethical conduct of the organizers," wrote Monali.