Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty 'wheels' in a new week with fitness, flexibility and fun, watch video

The 90s diva Shilpa Shetty has posted yet another amazing workout video which has left her fans in awe of her personality and strength

It's no secret that Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is a big-time fitness freak. The diva who has been ruling millions of hearts since the early 90s, Shilpa is one of the sought female stars who is ageing like a fine wine and how!

The 47-year-old 'young' B-town beauty who has impressed us with her acting chops in movies like 'Baazigar', 'Dhadkan', 'Life In A Metro' and several others, Shilpa is looked upon as an icon when it comes to beauty and fitness.

The 90s diva who bowls over her fans and the audiences with her glamorous looks and captivating charm, Shilpa sets the internet ablaze every time posts her workout videos and shows off her well-toned body.

From posting workout videos to sharing diet tips, Shilpa does everything to encourage her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle. A proud mother of two who has defied the concept of ageing, Shilpa has posted yet another workout video which has left her fans in awe of her personality and strength.

Giving major fitness goals to her fans and followers, Shilpa took to her Instagram on Monday and dropped an amazing video where she can be seen exercising with an iron disc.

Alongside the video, Shilpa wrote, "With my feet firmly grounded, here's me 'wheeling' in a new week with fitness, flexibility, and a dash of fun..Join me in this core-driven compound movement that works the legs and core extensively. Performing these reps works your cardiovascular system, develops core strength, and also helps develop cardiorespiratory endurance. This may look like it's a tough one..But remix this with me, tag me, and I'll share the best ones on my Stories."

After her post, many of her fans reacted and asked her the secret of her well-maintained physique and many of them were stunned to look at her energy at the age of 47.

"Kaha se late hai yeh sab celebrities Itni energy?", a fan commented.

"That's amazing fitness level", wrote another fan with clapping emojis.

"Im working hard in the gym too . Shilpa mam you are my inspiration for yoga. Thanks Mam for everything", wrote another fan with red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty is all set to be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action drama 'Indian Police Force' which is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and also stars Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.