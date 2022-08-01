Tiger Shroff shares an intense action sequence BTS video from the shoot of 'Baaghi 3'

For such a scene in Baaghi 3, the actor went out and out to execute it and slipped under a massive tank to perform it

Tiger Shroff/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

, Tiger Shroff is popular for his kickass action scenes and solid screen presence. The actor amasses a strong fan following for his high-octane action stunts and is celebrated nationwide for the same. While the actor makes his action sequences sound like a cakewalk, it takes a lot from the actor while filming those scenes.

Apart from extreme practices, Tiger also puts himself at risk of injury while performing these scenes. For such a scene in Baaghi 3, the actor went out and out to execute it and slipped under a massive tank to perform it. Taking to his social media, Tiger shared a BTS video of the stunt and wrote “Other than the scratches, burns, and claustrophobic feeling under that massive tank….this split under the tank was one of my fav shots that I've done”

The video begins with Tiger intensely gliding under a big tank as a part of a fight sequence in the movie. The video further features a glimpse of his back, full of scratches and marks. Meanwhile, on the work film front, Tiger will be next seen in Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Screw Dheela and Rambo.

