Mother's Day 2023: Sushmita Sen celebrates 24 years of motherhood

Actress Sushmita Sen who is mum to two, Alisah and Renee, took to Instagram on Sunday to share glimpses of her Mother's Day celebrations. She shared a bunch of photos from her home, all decorated and lit up for Mother's Day. The pictures had her lying on a couch with Renee and Alisah as they shared some precious moments. The wall of their house was seen adorned with polaroid images of the family, decorated with fairy lights. The last picture had the family all smiles and enjoying a conversation.

Sushmita captioned the post, “Lunch cooked by Alisah, handmade gifts, customised games, tasty cookies… a wall full of pictures celebrating my 24 years of Motherhood… A #mothersday made special with thoughtful gifts & moments that money can’t buy!!! #perrrrrfect. I am a proud Maa!!! Thank you Alisah & Renee Shona for making my heart smile!!!#sharing #happiness #love #belonging #celebrationoflife. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." She also added a heart eyes emoji to the post.

Sushmita will be next seen in Aarya 3. She is currently shooting for season 3 of her web series in Rajasthan. She also has Taali in the pipeline in which she plays transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

The actress had suffered a cardiac arrest in February and following that she has undergone angioplasty. The 'Aarya' actor informed her fans through social media that she was diagnosed with a 95 per cent blockage in the main artery. Since then, the actor has been updating with her health details on Instagram and having regular live sessions.

