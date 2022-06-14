Breaking News
Three BA.4, one BA.5 cases confirmed in Mumbai
Only 24 per cent of 12-15 age group vaccinated in Thane: Civic data
Thane police website hacked, hackers post message demanding apology to Muslims
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest by Bengaluru cops over alleged consumption of drugs
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today
ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day in National Herald money-laundering case
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Mouni Roy looks fierce in her look as the leader of the dark forces from Brahmastra Part One

Mouni Roy looks fierce in her look as the 'leader of the dark forces' from 'Brahmastra- Part One'

Updated on: 14 June,2022 12:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The actress wrote- "After 5 years of anticipation, the possibility is now reality."

Mouni Roy looks fierce in her look as the 'leader of the dark forces' from 'Brahmastra- Part One'

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Mouni Roy


After Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, it's now time to witness Mouni Roy's first look from 'Brahmastra- Part One'. The actress wrote- "After 5 years of anticipation, the possibility is now reality. Meet the leader of the Dark Forces... our Mysterious Queen of Darkness… Junoon! Watch out for Junoon in our Trailer tomorrow!"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)





Show full article

Brahmastra mouni roy amitabh bachchan nagarjuna ranbir kapoor alia bhatt ayan mukerji bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK