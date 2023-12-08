Angad takes inspiration from Salman Khan’s character in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to play devoted lover in Hi Nanna

Angad Bedi; (right) A still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Since the mid ’90s, Shah Rukh Khan has been the poster boy of romance in Bollywood. But when Angad Bedi had to play a romantic hero, he turned to Salman Khan for inspiration. In his maiden Telugu film, Hi Nanna that is led by Nani, Bedi portrays the role of Arvind, Mrunal Thakur’s fiancée who is deeply in love with her. To play the part with conviction, the actor went back to the ’90s and took a cue from Salman’s performance in the blockbuster, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

A source reveals, “In Hi Nanna that is directed by Shouryuv, Mrunal plays the love interest of Angad. His character has striking similarities with Salman Khan’s portrayal of Aman, the selfless lover who sacrifices his love for the happiness of his beloved. When Angad read the script, he realised it was a beautiful role. He was happy that the character showed dignity, resilience and shattered the conventional ideas of what a romantic hero must do. It represented a progressive idea of masculinity; that aspect drew Angad.”

