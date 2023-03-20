'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' Box Office: Rani Mukerji-starrer has a strong first weekend; collects over Rs 6 cr

While the film, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway had a good opening at the box office considering its limited promotions, it only got stronger at the box office on day 2 and 3 owing to positive word of mouth

Rani Mukerji returned to the big screen with a power-packed performance in the film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. Directed by Ashima Chibber of 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti Fame', the film is a story about the journey of a mother's battle against an entire country. The film is based on the true story of NRI couple Sagarika Chakraborty and Anurup that rocked children and human rights at an international level.

While the film had a good opening at the box office considering its limited promotions, it only got stronger at the box office on day 2 and 3 owing to positive word of mouth. After collecting Rs.1.27 crore on day 1, the film saw a massive spike on day 2 and 3.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the first weekend Box office update for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. "#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway goes from strength to strength with each passing day… Momentum on Day 2 and 3 is a positive indicator… National chains dominate… All eyes on weekdays… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.26 cr, Sun 2.89 cr. Total: ₹ 6.42 cr. #India biz. #MCVN"

Talking about the film at a promotional event, Rani Mukerji said that producer Nikkhil Advani approached her with a one-line script and didn't give her a chance to say "no". "I told Nikkhil that he won't be able to deal with my tantrums. But Nikkhil agreed to all my conditions and didn't give me any chance to say 'no' to the film," she added.

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. Nikkhil said for him it was important to highlight stories of Indians based in abroad. The filmmaker has produced 2016's "Airlift", based on the evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein's Iraq.