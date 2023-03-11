Breaking News
Rani Mukerji on 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway': Purpose of film is bigger than box office success

Updated on: 11 March,2023 11:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

During a recent promotional event, Rani along with the film's producer Nikkhil Advani talked to ace filmmaker Karan Johar about her upcoming film

Rani Mukerji on 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway': Purpose of film is bigger than box office success

Rani Mukerji. Pic/Yogen Shah


Actor Rani Mukerji is currently busy promoting her upcoming social drama 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'.


During a recent promotional event, Rani along with the film's producer Nikkhil Advani talked to ace filmmaker Karan Johar about her upcoming film.



Rani said, "The purpose of this film is bigger than a box office success because it needs to create awareness around the stories which happen day in and out for parents outside the country."


During her chat, the 'Hum Tum' actor revealed that she took inspiration from her mother for her role as Mrs Chatterjee and quipped, "I saw it as someone so connected to her roots."

Recently the makers of the film, based on a real-life incident, unveiled the official trailer which has since received a massive response from the fans.

The trailer starts with a shot of Mrs Chatterjee (Rani) happily going about her days in Norway in the loving company of her husband and two children, Shubh and Shuchi. However, crisis soon befalls the family as officials from the country's child protection authority one day barges on them unannounced and takes away their children.

Later, she learns that her children had been taken away from her and put in foster care after the authorities deemed that the parents had been unable to take proper care of them. The latter half of the trailer shows Rani fighting against the Norwegian foster care system to win back custody of her children.

Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' will be out in theatres on March 17. 

