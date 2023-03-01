Rani Mukerji on overwhelming response to 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' trailer: I’m very humbled seeing the love pouring in from the world over

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the strong trailer received love and rave reviews from the industry and audiences

Rani Mukerji’s latest, 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' recently released trailer took the internet by storm. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the strong trailer received love and rave reviews from the industry and audiences.

Film critics, fans, and industry people took to their social media to share their heartwarming opinion about the trailer. While the gut-wrenching trailer gauged several positive reactions, it crossed a whopping 30 plus million views across platforms and continues to trend on YouTube even days after its release.

Overwhelmed by the reactions, Rani shares, “The reactions to the trailer have been too special and overwhelming, to say the least... I’m very humbled seeing the love pouring in from the world over, from my fans, people who have watched the trailer on social media, my own industry colleagues, friends, and family. In my entire career, this is probably the first time I am witnessing so much love and emotion of this kind for my work! The last I remember this had happened was during 'Black'. Very rarely do we get to see such unanimous reactions for a trailer. To see people get teary-eyed and cry after seeing the trailer of a film is again never heard of before."

She further adds, “Somewhere they are connecting to the helplessness of a mother and are getting angered by the injustice. It baffles them that it’s a true story! I am really happy and hopeful that if the trailer can move them to this degree, they will definitely be moved to see Debika's cathartic journey in the film. So keeping my fingers crossed for the 17th of March as the film hits the theatre. It needs all the love from everyone everywhere, so hoping and praying it finds its audience in large numbers.”

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release in theatres on 17th March 2023.