'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' Box Office: Rani Mukerji-starrer sees a 78 percent jump on day 2

Rani Mukerji returned to the big screen with a power-packed performance in the film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. Directed by Ashima Chibber of 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti Fame', the film is a story about the journey of a mother's battle against an entire country. The film is based on the true story of NRI couple Sagarika Chakraborty and Anurup that rocked children and human rights at an international level.

The film was released in theatres on March 17. At a time when most big films are struggling at the box office, the Rani Mukerji-starerr had a good opening with limited promotions and a serious topic. 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' collected Rs. 1.27 crore at the box office. The film saw a massive jump on day 2 because of positive word of mouth.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 [+77.95%]… The super-strong word of mouth should translate into higher footfalls on Day 3… National chains dominate the show [Day 1: 83 lacs, Day 2: 1.58 cr]… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.26 cr. Total: ₹ 3.53 cr. #India biz"

Talking about the film at a promotional event, Rani Mukerji said that producer Nikkhil Advani approached her with a one-line script and didn't give her a chance to say "no". "I told Nikkhil that he won't be able to deal with my tantrums. But Nikkhil agreed to all my conditions and didn't give me any chance to say 'no' to the film," she added.

Praising her director Ashima, the 44-year-old actor said the filmmaker was passionate about the subject and researched it well. "When I spoke to Ashima, I realised that she was very passionate about the story because she had spoken to Sagarika and she was very involved with the subject. That love translates into the film."

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. Nikkhil said for him it was important to highlight stories of Indians based in abroad. The filmmaker has produced 2016's "Airlift", based on the evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein's Iraq.