MS Dhoni Birthday 2024: Revisit the struggles and life of the 'Thala' of cricket world through Sushant Singh Rajput's film

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the 'Thala' of the cricket world and captain cool of Chennai Super Kings, is celebrating his birthday today. What better way to honour MS Dhoni than revisiting his film starring Sushant Singh Rajput? Released in 2016, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ is an iconic film based on the life of the ace wicketkeeper and former captain of the Indian cricket team. Now, fans can easily catch this film as it has been re-released in theatres on Dhoni's 43rd birthday.

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' became a beloved biopic of Hindi cinema upon its 2016 release. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film chronicles Mahi's journey from his early school days, his passion for cricket, the challenges he faced, to finally becoming the captain of the Indian cricket team. The movie also delves into the personal aspects of Dhoni's life, including losing his first love Priyanka Jha (played by Disha Patani) and later meeting his wife Sakshi Dhoni (played by Kiara Advani).

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla, Rajesh Sharma, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles, all contributing to its commercial success. 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' catapulted Sushant Singh Rajput into household fame, with fans loving his nuanced performance and innocence, making him a favorite for the role.

The re-release of 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' coincides with Dhoni’s 43rd birthday, offering fans the perfect opportunity to celebrate the cricket legend. From July 5 to July 11, 2024, enthusiasts can enjoy the film at PVR and INOX theatres, reliving Dhoni's remarkable journey. This special screening pays homage to Dhoni's illustrious career and commemorates late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s unforgettable portrayal of the cricketer.

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' didn’t cover the complete story of the captain cool, and there were talks of a sequel. However, after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, ABP News reported that co-producer Arun Pandey has decided not to proceed with the sequel without SSR.

To note, the iconic India captain last played for the country in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. He announced his retirement on August 15, 2020 and no other player has worn the No.7 shirt since then.