'Mujhse Dosti Karoge' reunion! Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji's fun meet at Raha's birthday party

Updated on: 07 November,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, and filmmaker Karan Johar attended the party of Raha. And seems like the trio had a blast at the celebrations

'Mujhse Dosti Karoge' reunion! Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji's fun meet at Raha's birthday party

Picture Courtesy/Karan Johar's Instagram account

The birthday celebrations of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha on Wednesday turned out to be a star-studded affair as many celebs of B-town came to the bash with their kids.


Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar also attended the party of Raha. And seems like the trio had a blast at the celebrations of the little one.


A while ago, Karan took to Instagram and shared a fun video of Kareena and Rani.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The clip begins with Kareena and Rani giving a tight hug to each other. Kareena even cutely planted a sweet kiss on the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress' cheeks.

Meanwhile, Johar records them on his camera and word plays their film stating, "Hi, Hi... Mujhse Dosti Karoge (Will you be friends with me)?"

Karan could be heard saying Kareena's iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's dialogue, "I like it...I like it, prom pe main tumhare saath hi jaunga (I'll go to prom with you)."

Kareena could be seen hiding her face when she sees Karan capturing them on camera.

"Oh god! Why are you doing this?" Kareena said.

"Jab POO met TINA... that's all," Karan captioned the post.

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section and sent their heartfelt reactions seeing the fun reunion of Kareena and Rani, who have worked together in the film 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge'

"Wow...so cute," a fan commented.

"Nostalgic...we want 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge 2'," a netizen commented.

Later, Kareena also took to Instagram and posted a selfie with Karan and Rani and captioned it, "Friends Forever."

Kareena donned a casual look by opting for a tie dye print t-shirt and denims. Rani sported a white co-ord set.

Earlier in the day, Kareena also extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Raha via a social media post.

shared the perfect family frame featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, Alia Bhatt from their Diwali celebrations on her Instagram stories. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl Raha."

Raha was born in November 2022.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

Kareena Kapoor rani mukerji karan johar bollywood news Entertainment News

