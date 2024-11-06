In the photo, we see newborn Raha cradled in Alia's arms with proud dad Ranbir Kapoor by her side. This picture is sure to bring tears to your eyes

Finally! The sweet wish we were all waiting for—Alia Bhatt has shared an unseen picture of baby girl Raha Kapoor on her birthday. As Raha turns two today, Alia posted an adorable picture that tugs at our heartstrings. In the photo, we see newborn Raha cradled in Alia's arms with proud dad Ranbir Kapoor by her side. This picture is sure to bring tears to your eyes. Alongside the photo, Alia also attached a heartfelt note for her little princess.

Alia Bhatt’s wish on Raha Kapoor’s birthday

While sharing the sweet and unseen family picture, Bhatt wrote, “2 years today & how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! but I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay your baby forever…”

She continued by calling Raha her life, adding, “happy birthday our life... you make every day feel like birthday cake.”

As soon as Alia dropped the photograph, fans started commenting on it. One wrote, “Happy bday to the cutest girl ever… God bless". "Happy Birthday Cutiepie Raha ," another one commented. A third user wroite, "Happyyyyy Birthday to cutie pie Raha baby love love and only love"

Neetu Kapoor’s wish on Raha Kapoor’s birthday

On Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor also shared an adorable photo featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and baby Raha. In this heartwarming image, Ranbir is seen lovingly kissing Raha on her head, with Alia watching the moment. Alongside the picture, Neetu wrote, “Our pyaar’s birthday, God bless.” The little birthday girl looks absolutely adorable, sitting between her parents in the car, her beautiful eyes stealing the spotlight.

More about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir, who married on April 14, 2022, welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, on November 6 of the same year. The couple made their first public appearance with Raha in December 2023, unveiling their daughter’s face for the first time on Christmas last year.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly awaited film “Ramayana,” also starring Sai Pallavi. The makers have set Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 as the release dates for *Ramayana Part 1* and *Ramayana Part 2*, respectively.