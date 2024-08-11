Recently, Mukesh Khanna, known for his candid views on issues in the Hindi film industry, expressed his anger criticizing celebrities for doing pan masala ads for a large sum of money

Last year, fans were disappointed when an ad for the tobacco brand Vimal featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn was released. Some social media users criticized the stars for promoting tobacco.

Recently, Mukesh Khanna, known for his candid views on issues in the Hindi film industry, expressed his anger in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, criticizing celebrities for doing such ads for a large sum of money.

Mukesh Khanna criticizes Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn

When asked if he believes that major stars should be more responsible before doing these kinds of advertisements, Mukesh responded in Hindi, “If you ask me, I’d say, inko pakad ke maarna chaahiye (catch them and beat them up). I have told this to them. I have even scolded Akshay Kumar. He is such a health-conscious man otherwise, and he says ‘aadaab’, Ajay Devgn says ‘aadaab’, and now Shah Rukh Khan is doing the same. Crores of rupees are spent on making these ads. And what are you teaching the people? (They say) we are not selling pan-masala, they say its supari (beetle nut). But they know what they are doing.”

He continued, “When you do a Kingfisher ad, it means you are selling Kingfisher beer. Everybody knows it, it is called deceptive ad. Why do they do these ads? Do they not have money? I have told them this, don’t do these things, you have a lot of money. Some actors have retrieved it, Akshay is one of them. If I am not wrong, Amitabh Bachchan has also moved away from it. But, till this date, crores of rupees are spent on making these ads… people are spraying colour on each other, (and saying) Kesariya jabaan (saffron tongue)? You are teaching people to consume guthka!”

