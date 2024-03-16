In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Mukul Chadda shares his experience working with Rasika Dugal in 'Fairy Folk

Mukul Chadda, Rasika Dugal Pic/Instagram

Mukul Chadda on wife Rasika Dugal reviewing his work: I always want her opinion, it matters a lot to me | Exclusive

Actor Mukul Chadda recently featured in the Indie film 'Fairy Folk' directed by Karan Gour. It also stars his wife and actress Rasika Dugal. The film explores a couple's relationship after a genderless creature enters their lives. The plot also touches upon subjects of sexuality, identity, and relationship boundaries. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Mukul shares his experience working with Rasika, coming on board for this film, and more.

Mukul agreed to do ‘Fairy Folk’ - an unusual project for many reasons. He says, “I thought the story was very interesting; my character had a very interesting emotional journey; the challenge of improvising an entire film was very exciting; and finally, I wanted to work with Karan, having seen his previous work.”

Mukul and Rasika also serve as executive producers for this thought-provoking film that received an ‘A’ rating. The film was out in theatres earlier this month. When asked, before its release, if it was the best move business-wise, the actor explained, “I don't think about whether it was the best or second best business decision. I'm extremely happy that the movie is in theatres, and many people who have wanted to see can watch it collectively.”

Sharing his take on independent films in today's times, the actor states, “It might be easier to make an independent film than it was earlier, but distributing it is probably harder than it ever has been.”

Additionally, Mukul reprised his role in the second season of the comedy thriller 'Sunflower' and was also seen in the drama series 'Big Girls Don't Cry'. The actor asserts that before he can say yes to any project, he likes to be excited about some aspect of it. “Either the script, or my character, or the director - something needs to ignite a spark in me and make me feel that, ‘Yes, I could showcase my talent in this project’,” he avers.

Speaking about sharing screen space with his wife and actress Rasika, Mukul says, “It was very easy working with her. Especially in this film since all the scenes were completely improvised, there was no planning or discussions between actors before a scene. To ensure the process worked well, all actors had to accept whatever their co-actor gave to them during a scene and build on it. This could only work if one had complete respect for, and trust in, one's co-actor. Luckily, we all had for each other.”

Mukul maintains that as a couple in real life, they do review each other's performances. “I always want her opinion on any performance of mine. It matters a lot to me,” the actor concludes.