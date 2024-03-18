National multiplex chain PVR-INOX is offering viewers four films for Rs 349 per month

At a time when several film industry folk and audiences alike are complaining about high ticket prices, national multiplex chain PVR-INOX is offering viewers four films for Rs 349 per month. It could be viewed as a move to increase footfall that has seen a slump after the pandemic. Although theatres had a good year in 2023 with several blockbusters, exhibitors are keen to see packed auditoriums.

Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO of PVR-INOX, shares that while theatres enjoy high occupancy during the weekends, they have a lot of spare capacity during the weekdays. He says, “We felt that if we take away the friction of prices, then audiences, especially the women, students and senior citizens could visit cinemas during the weekdays.”

While all the 20,000 passports of 10 films a month for Rs 699 were a sell-out last October, customer response sprung up several surprises. Based on research, they have come up with 50,000 new quarterly passports that allow access to any four movies at Rs 349 in any language in any state across India, for a month. He adds, “We are also providing upgrades like IMAX, 4K, recliner seats at a nominal cost of R1s 50 extra per person.”