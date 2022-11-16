×
Breaking News
Mumbai Meri Jaan: Mumbai's top 5 by Isha Koppikar

Updated on: 16 November,2022 04:57 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The actress is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan'

Mumbai Meri Jaan: Mumbai's top 5 by Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar/Shaurya Bajpai


Isha Koppikar is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan.' Besides sharing stories of her growing up years in Mahim-Dadar, the Mumbai girl also listed her top 5 places that everyone should definitely visit!


Isha said, "One of my friends had come down from Kochi and I told him he has to go to Shivaji Park to see the lights, it was beautifully done. After two and half years of the pandemic people finally got out on Diwali. Every place was decorated, if it continues people should definitely come to see what Diwali is all about. Gateway of India and the entire Colaba space, Fashion street, Fountain area, Royal and Leopold cafe. You should experience single screen theatres."



