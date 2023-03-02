Mumbai Meri Jaan! Soundarya Sharma: It was surreal being around Shah Rukh Khan's house

Soundarya Sharma joined mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan'

Soundarya Sharma

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant and actress Soundarya Sharma joined the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan.' Watch the Delhi girl speak about the culture shocks in Mumbai, the places she first visited, her favourite studios and eating joints, besides many other things related to the city.

Speaking about the place where she has most memories, Soundarya said, "It would be Bandstand for sure because when I first came here I had no idea about Mumbai and I was living in Worli. I came to Juhu and someone told me auditions happen in Aram Nagar. Suddenly I realised I'm in Mumbai but haven't seen Shah Rukh Khan's house, the famous Mannat. I went to Bandstand and it was surreal being around Shah Rukh Khan's house." She adds that Juhu chowpatty beach and Siddhivinayak temple are also places that are special to her. "As an outsider in Mumbai, Siddhivinayak is a must visit, it's such a positive and holy place that you feel so connected. It was my survival instinct that I visited Navgraha temple in Juhu and said 'make me stay here, I want to make it big.'

The actress went on to speak about the differences back home in Delhi and here in Mumbai, "There is a low of show-off in Delhi. In Mumbai I was eased out with the fact that people don't show-off even if you are in show business, there are simple people too. People in Mumbai don't judge you, unlike in Delhi. However, the food culture isn't working for me because I love Delhi's food. That's one of the reasons you saw me cooking in the Bigg Boss house. I'm also used to Delhi's huge roads."

