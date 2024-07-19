Mumbai Monsoon: Alia Bhatt covered Raha with a blanket as they went out in the rain. The video of their outing is super cute

In Pic: Alia Bhatt and Raha. Pic/Viral Bhayani

Listen to this article Mumbai Monsoon: Alia Bhatt covers Raha with a blanket as they goes out in the rain, watch video x 00:00

Alia Bhatt and Raha together—these videos have always made our hearts skip a beat because of their cuteness. Today, a cute video of Alia Bhatt and Raha together during the Mumbai rain has surfaced on Instagram, and we can't get over it. In the video, we can see Alia Bhatt coming out of her Range Rover, carrying her little princess in her arms and covering her with a blanket as it rains in Mumbai.

In the video, we can see Raha Kapoor sleeping on her mother's shoulder. Alia was seen in a grey tank top, navy blue pants, and shoes, while Raha was wearing a pretty white dress.

Previous Raha sighting

Earlier, power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with senior actress Neetu Kapoor were seen visiting the site of their under-construction home in Mumbai. The couple often visit the spot to check on the progress of their lavish home that has been under construction for some time now. On Tuesday, the couple was accompanied by their little one who stole the limelight.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen dressed in casuals as they arrived at the site inspection of their new home. Alia was seen carrying her daughter Raha in her arms. Raha's expressions has been the talk of the town every time she gets clicked by the the paparazzi. In the latest video, the little one is seemingly grumpy and not too pleased with this morning's visit to the construction site.

Alia on Ranbir and Raha's bond:

Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl in November 2022. In a conversation with Indian Express, Alia Bhatt opened up about Ranbir Kapoor being a doting dad. She said, "I always inherently felt that he was going to be a wonderful father. The bond that they share is of much fun and… They are just so much fun together. Raha and Ranbir are always troubling each other, pulling each other’s legs, they have the funniest conversations, and they make each other laugh!”