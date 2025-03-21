Maddock Films, which has backed Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava appointed an anti-piracy agency that flagged over 1800 links circulating the film illegally; an FIR has been registered

Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Mumbai police register FIR after Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava leaked online, over 1800 links flagged x 00:00

It has been over a month since Vicky Kaushal’s period drama Chhaava hit the big screens. While the film continues to break records at the box office, pirated websites have already leaked it online. Maddock Films, which has backed the movie appointed an anti-piracy agency that flagged over 1800 links circulating the film illegally.

Crackdown on piracy

Based on a complaint by Rajat Rahul Haksar, CEO of August Entertainment, an anti-piracy agency, a case has been registered at South Cyber Police Station under CR No. 23/2025 for offenses under Sections 316(2) and 308(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 51, 63, and 65A of the Copyright Act, Section 6AA of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (Amendment 2023), and Sections 43 and 66 of the Information Technology Act, reported ANI.

A new feat for Chhaava

Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “In a historic achievement that has redefined the Indian cinema landscape, Chhaava has blazed past all previous records to become the first Hindi film ever to cross the monumental 12 million ticket sale milestone on BookMyShow. This extraordinary accomplishment sees Chhaava surpassing even the blockbuster Stree 2, creating a new benchmark in the industry.”

Chhaava at the box office

The Laxman Utekar directorial stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai. the film also stars Akshaye Khanna. It is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681. The movie was released on February 14. It was declared tax-free in Goa and Madhya Pradesh.

Chhaava has done exceptionally well at the box office. It has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark. With this milestone, Chhaava has become Vicky Kaushal's highest-earning film, surpassing his previous blockbusters Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Sam Bahadur, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recognized Chhaava's success, praising the film during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi. PM Modi acknowledged Maharashtra's contribution to cinema, stating, "Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai."

He also credited Marathi author Shivaji Sawant's novel Chhava for bringing the legacy of Sambhaji Maharaj to the forefront.