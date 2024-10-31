Sharvari has had a great year at the movies with Munjya, Vedaa and Maharaj. Currently, looking forward to YRF's Alpha, the actress reveals what makes this Diwali special for her

Sharvari with her family

Sharvari has had a great 2024 with her delivering her first 100-crore blockbuster Munjya, the global streaming hit Maharaj and her third release Vedaa for which she received unanimous appreciation as an actor. Sharvari is now touted to be the next big thing, the rising star of Bollywood and she and her family is grateful for the love this Diwali!

Best Diwali in 3 years, says Sharvari

Sharvari says, “This is the best Diwali for me in the last 3 years. I’m only grateful and fortunate to be feeling this in 2024. The last three years were truly a testing time for me as an actor. It was about survival. It was about hustling, finding films and auditioning day in and day out. So, I remember not being able to celebrate with all my heart. I guess it happens to everyone when things don’t go as per plan. I’m very happy that the hard work has come through finally in 2024.”

Sharvari adds, “I’m praying for more success, more validation and more love from everyone this Diwali. I know my family is also very relieved this year. I think we are all smiling a lot more as a unit. I thank them for being my pillar of strength when the going was tough for me professionally.”

Sharvari's childhood Diwali celebrations

Talking about her favourite childhood memory during Diwali, Sharvari said, “Every time on Narak Chaturdashi, we wake up before sunrise and we spread out a big Chatai. We light some diyas, play some old beautiful Marathi songs and put a little hot essential oil, ubtan (similar to multani mitti) and kesar on each others palms and on the face. It's called the Pahili Pahat (First Dawn). It symbolises the beginning of winter and is a very integral part of Maharashtrian culture.”

She adds, “You then take a bath with ubtan and kesar - we do all this before sunrise and see the sunrise together and sit for breakfast as we eat Faraal. Faraal consists of a combination of sweet and savoury snacks which are made 3 to 4 days prior to Diwali - it includes Chakli, Chivda, Sev, Kadboli (savoury snacks) Shankarpali, Besan laddoo, Anarse, Karanji, (sweets) etc. We do a big spread of Faraal on the table and we sit and eat around breakfast time and just have a great time, have great conversations.”

On how she spends Diwali with her family, the actress said, “I think for me it's very important to celebrate Diwali with my family. My brother goes to school so he has holidays during Diwali. Same for my sister who takes an off from her office. Just having your family around and being able to sit together after lunch, having conversations and discussing what mithai to eat today is the best part about celebrating any festival. This is something I really love and enjoy.”

Sharvari will be next seen in YRF Spy Universe’s big action entertainer Alpha with Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt.