While several celebrities graced Anand Pandit's daughter's wedding reception, it was actors Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat who stole the limelight

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat

Listen to this article 'Murder' co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat reunite after 20 years, watch x 00:00

Several celebrities graced the wedding reception of Bollywood producer Anand Pandit's daughter Aishwarya. While the paparazzi could not stop clicking the camera as a sea of celebrities arrived for the celebration, two actors who grabbed the limelight were Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat. The two had shared screen in the 2004 erotic thriller 'Murder'. The two met each other on the red carpet of the event and also happily posed together.

Back in 2004, during the shoot of the film 'Murder', Emraan and Mallika had a fallout. It seems like the two have let bygones be bygones and opted to let go their past differences. Cinema fans were quite thrilled to see this unexpected reunion on Thursday evening in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emraan Hashmi looked stunning in a black suit for the celebration while Mallika complemented him well in a gorgeous pink dress. Before getting clicked together by the paparazzi, Emraan and Mallika were seen chatting for a bit and even shared a warm hug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In 2021, Mallika Sherawat addressed her fight with Emraan on the sets of Mahesh Bhatt's film 'Murder'. Talking to Mandia Bedi on her show 'The Love Laugh Live', Mallika called the fight 'childish'. "The funniest was with Emraan Hashmi after or during Murder. We didn’t speak and now I think it was so childish. It was after the film I think during promotions or something we had a misunderstanding. It was so uncalled for and so childish on my part also," said Mallika.

On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi made some noise when he called Mallika Sherawat a 'bad kisser' during his appearance on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' several moons ago. Reacting to Hashmi's comment on her kissing skills, Mallika had said that the snake she kissed in her film 'Hisss' was a better kisser than her 'Murder' co-star.

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in the film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' where he played the role of Ram Manohar Lohia. The film that starred Sara Ali Khan in the lead in based on the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.