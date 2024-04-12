Aayush Sharma reveals that he was not earning anything but forged through and asked Salman Khan for Arpita's hand in marriage.

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is married to Arpita Khan. Recently, the actor opened up about his experience meeting Salman Khan for the first time. Aayush revealed that he was not earning anything at the time but forged through and asked Salman Khan for Arpita's hand in marriage. He further revealed that Salman Khan was shocked by this request but soon gave his approval. In a recent exchange with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube channel Bharti TV, Aayush confessed that he had only been dating Arpita for a few months before he met Salman at Galaxy Apartments.

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma opens up about Salman Khan

Aayush confessed that late one night, as he dropped Arpita back home, she called him home for dinner and a movie. No doubt, Aayush was scared, but upon some reassurance from Arpita, Aayush found himself in the house. At around 1 AM, Salman Khan came in. Aayush recounted, “He entered the house and I was standing behind him. And all I could think of was Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. He turned around and I immediately introduced myself, ‘Hi sir, I am Aayush Sharma’. He was also startled and he said ‘I am Salman Khan’. And after this I left,”

The next day, Aayush Sharma got a call from Arpita saying that Salman Khan would like to meet him. When Salman Khan asked him about his life, Aayush confessed his dreams of being an actor. After which Salman said, "Tumko acting aati nahi hai (You don’t know how to act). I wondered how he knew. He said you will have to get the correct training and you can be an actor.”

Like any protective brother, Salman asked about his intentions with Arpita. Aayush confessed he would like to marry her, even though he was only 24. “Salman asked me about my earnings. I said I make nothing. My father sends me money and I am living off that. I said, yes there is money in the house but I don’t earn. He looked and Arpita and said ‘this guy is too honest’. He immediately said, ‘I like this boy, shaadi pakki.”