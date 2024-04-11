Ajay Devgn's Maidaan has landed in legal trouble after a Karnataka-based writer headed to the court seeking a stay on the film accusing the makers of plagiarism

Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Listen to this article Mysore court stays release of Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' following plagiarism accusation x 00:00

Ajay Devgn-starerr 'Maidaan' finally hits the big screens today. Directed by Amit Sharma the film has been produced by Boney Kapoor. According to reports the film has landed in legal trouble ahead of its release. According to a report in News18, a Karnataka-based wrier has alleged that the film 'Maidaan' is plagiarised from his script on the life of India's former football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Mysore Court has now put a stay on the release of the film.

Anil Kumar, the Karnataka-based writer took to his LinkedIn handle to share his side of the story. "In 2010, I started writing the story and in 2018, I posted a poster about this, and I got in contact with ad director Sukhdas Suryavanshi through my LinkedIn post. He called me to Bombay (Mumbai) and asked me to get the script. I have the whole chat history. He told me that he’d make me meet Aamir Khan, but I couldn’t meet him for certain reasons. I gave him the story and registered the same with the Screen writers Association.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, I heard that a movie named Maidaan is getting released. I was surprised because even I have the same story. When I looked at the teaser and their statements, I got to know that it was my story. They have twisted the main story itself and made this movie. I named the story Paadakanduka,” he added. Sukhdas Suryavanshi served as an assistant director of 'Maidaan'.

Anil moved to Principal district and session court in Mysore accusing the makers of plagiarism. The court then ordered a stay on the film's release. The next hearing is scheduled for April 24.

About 'Maidaan':

The biographical sports drama film, written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, chronicles the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, an esteemed football coach.

'Maidaan', which also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, is set to release in theatres on April 11, 2024. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, the screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah, respectively. Music is by AR Rahman, and the lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.