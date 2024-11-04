Two decades after actor-filmmaker duo Ajay Devgn and Anees Bazmee’s thriller was largely completed, a new producer addresses financial obstacles to facilitate a theatrical release this month

In 2019, Bazmee shared a picture featuring Ajay Devgn from the film’s shoot

Listen to this article Ajay Devgn and Anees Bazmee's 'Naam' to release in theatres 20 years after shoot, producer reflects on financial challenges x 00:00

For Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Anees Bazmee, life quickly transitioned from Jaani Dushman to Hum Saath Saath Hai. After all, even as the duo’s films are currently embroiled in a box-office tussle (both Devgn-starrer Singham Again and Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released on November 1) it is their joint venture, Naam, that will hit cinema halls on November 22.

If the film’s title seems all too familiar, that wouldn’t be inappropriate. Bazmee had teased about his directorial venture back in 2019 while sharing a picture with Devgn on social media. “This was taken in Switzerland while shooting for an unreleased film, Naam. It was a suspense thriller that you would have enjoyed. I hope the film releases someday,” he had shared of the movie that never made it to theatres due to production-related issues.

The movie also starred Sameera Reddy and Ajay Devgn. Pic/X

Anil Roongta, now a co-producer of the film that was then backed by Dinesh Patel, says it was pushed to the back-burner following the latter’s demise. “He passed away before post-production work was completed. I came on board in 2020, after his daughter and wife approached me to complete it. We got the required permissions and addressed the financial issues. But then, the pandemic hit, and the film got delayed further. When film business resumed, the market was still [dwindling]. We decided to go ahead only when the time was right,” he shares.

Touted to be a psychological thriller, the movie, a source shares, follows an individual who loses his memory and sets out to find his identity. “It was shot in Mumbai and Switzerland. They began filming in 2004, with the title Benaam. Priyanka Chopra [Jonas] was part of the cast then, but left the project citing date issues after shooting for three days. Sameera Reddy stepped in her shoes, but in 2013, the film ran into financial issues,” says the source, adding that now, Bazmee is delighted that the release may also serve the late producer’s family well. “It is Ajay who always kept a tab on the film. He has never forgotten that it was Dinesh Patel who launched him in Phool Aur Kaante (1991). In the past few years, he has also allotted time from his busy schedule to complete the post-production work.”

Bazmee and Roongta

Reddy, who is seen in Naam as a glamorous girl with shades of grey, looks at this release as an opportunity to support Patel’s family. “His family put their strength, love, and money into making it. I will do whatever they want me to, to promote it. Bazmee was at his peak in 2004, and this film definitely [showcases his prowess],” she says of the offering that also featured Bhumika Chawla. The actor speaks highly of both Bazmee and Devgn, who share a “magical and unspoken bond”. “There is brotherhood. They understand each other without saying a word to one another.”

Roongta is hopeful to find the support of Bazmee and Devgn in the film’s promotional work. “They said they will think about it later, because they are busy promoting their individual films. Ajay Devgn said he will connect with me after a week. If they give me some time after November 15, that would be fine. [Even if they don’t], it will still be alright. I liked the film. It’s an edge-of-the-seat thriller.”

Interestingly, the release date of the film coincides with that of Devgn’s debut movie, Phool Aur Kante.