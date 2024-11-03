Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a series of pictures featuring herself, Ajay Devgn, and their kids- Nysa and Yug.

Pic/Instagram

Actor Kajol treated fans with family pictures from her Diwali celebrations on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a series of pictures featuring herself, Ajay Devgn, and their kids- Nysa and Yug.

Kajol and Ajay happily posed with Nysa and Yug. Ajay's nephews Aaman and Danish Devgn also joined the frame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Ajay twinned with his son Yug in vibrant lemon green and white kurta pajama, while Nysa opted for mustard sharara suit and like always Kajol stole the spotlight in her green saree.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote in Hindi, "Our Diwali is incomplete without nok jhok."

Diwali was extra special for Ajay Devgn as his film 'Singham Again' was released in the theatres.

The film registered a bumper opening.

As per trade expert Taran Adarsh, Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again' raked in Rs 43.70 cr. On the other hand, Anees Bazmee's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' minted Rs 36.60 crore.

"#Diwali Dhamaka at the #Boxoffice... *Combined* Day 1 biz: Rs 80.30 cr ... #SinghamAgain: Rs 43.70 cr #BhoolBhulaiyaa3: Rs 36.60 cr #India biz | Nett BOC," Adarsh ​​wrote on X.

'Singham Again', a cop drama, features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Ranveer Singh. Salman Khan has a special cameo in the film, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Kajol, on the other hand, is receiving praise for her performance in 'Do Patti'.

The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon.

