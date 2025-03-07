Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's performances, the script and storyline or the music, nothing works in favour of this teenage romance

Nadaaniyan is out now on Netflix

Listen to this article Nadaaniyan review: A childish attempt at Bollywood romance, falls flat x 00:00

Film: Nadaaniyan

Director: Shauna Gautam

Cast: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhry

Runtime: 1 hour and 59 mins

ADVERTISEMENT

The last time Bollywood made an enjoyable film on high school students was probably Student of the Year by Karan Johar, which launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Johar is the producer of Nadaaniyan, a straight to OTT movie introducing Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, opposite Khushi Kapoor, who’s on her third release with this one.

It is hard to believe that Nadaaniyan is the product of the same production house that has given some of the most celebrated romances in Hindi cinema. The roughly two-hour-long film is helmed by debutante director Shauna Gautam, who was assistant director to producer Karan Johar on his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). She has a lot to learn from her mentor.

Love story, or the lack of it

At one point in Nadaaniyan, Khushi Kapoor asks AI how couples in love behave. The script of this film seems generated by the same AI chat bot. There is no human touch, no emotional relatability. Just a bunch of usual love story tropes thrown together. Absentee father, rich girl falling in love with middle class boy, etc. And also the token fight against patriarchy.

Khushi Kapoor is from an uber rich Delhi family where she is not taken seriously since she is a girl. She needs her fake boyfriend to point out her talents for her father (Suniel Shetty) to realise she can also study law and take over the family law firm. Yes, in today’s day and age.

Three writers - Ishita Moitra, Riva Razdan Kapoor and Jehan Handa - are credited for the screenplay which is filled with inane scenes like Ibrahim showing off his abs to win over the position of debate team captain. Or a supposedly ambitious boy like his Arjun Mehta freezing at the podium because his girlfriend goes incommunicado. The writers also seem to think that referring to Mehta as Mehra or Goenka as Goyal amounts to bullying. Was that whole scene about Ibrahim being heckled and taunted by his classmate supposed to be funny or educational? It wasn’t realistic, for sure!

How are the performances?

Ibrahim has great abs but zero acting skills. Sharp jawlines and boyish charm can only help you so much. Khushi is a tad better, with the emotional scenes.

The supporting actors are actually much more accomplished - Archana Puran Singh brings back her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai role of Ms Braganza. Suniel Shetty and Mahima Choudhury will remind you of their Dhadkan days, and Dia Mirza definitely looks sweet as Ibrahim's mom.

Even the music of Nadaaniyan isn't good, which is basic requirement of a Hindi love story. Except for the title track, none of the songs are worth mentioning.

Listen to the viral hit called Nadaaniyan by the indie music artist Akshath, that’s much more enjoyable.