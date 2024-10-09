Rani Mukerji and Kajol posed together at the pandal reminded fans of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and they started dropping cute reactions in the comment section

In Pic: Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Pic/Viral Bhayani

Listen to this article ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ reunion! Kajol and Rani Mukerji together at Durga Puja pandal - watch video x 00:00

Kajol and Rani Mukerji treated fans to a bit of nostalgia as the actresses reunited today during the Durga Puja celebration at the famous Juhu Pandal. Their pose together at the pandal reminded fans of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and they started dropping cute reactions in the comment section to show their excitement.

Which Pandal Did Rani & Kajol Visit?

Just like every year, Rani Mukerji and Kajol are hosting the Durga Puja pandal near SNDT Women’s University in Juhu, popularly known as the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal. During their visit today, Rani was seen in a black saree with a red border. The actress tied her hair back in a clutch. With minimal makeup and intricate accessories, she completed her look.

Meanwhile, Kajol stunned at the Puja Pandal in an orange saree that featured a red border. The actress paired her stunning saree with a red strappy blouse. With a subtle makeup look, a big bindi on her forehead, and her hair tied back in a chic bun, Kajol looked super cute.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Moment

A video of the duo posing together has fans going crazy, as it reminded them of the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While some missed Rahul aka Shah Rukh Khan, others were just gushing over Rani and Kajol's reunion. One fan wrote, "Ekdmmm se goosebumps aa rahe hain dono ko saath dekh kar! 90s ki movies se ekdm ek alag emotion juda hai hum sab ka. Ab ki movies aati hain aur chali jaati hain par pehli ki movies dil mein kahin bas jaati thi.” Another commented, "Bas #ShahRukhKhan Rahul ki kami hai, part 2 banane mein." A third fan added, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Anjali, tum nahi jaaogi."

Apart from Rani and Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji was also snapped at the Puja Pandal. Tanishaa looked absolutely glamorous as she posed in a beautiful purple saree with golden print on it. The actress left her hair open in curls and wore intricate jewellery.

About North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity, Juhu

This pandal, located in Juhu, is a magnet for celebrities, especially after the Mukerji household Puja. The Mukerji family, along with the beautiful Sushmita Sen and her daughters Renee and Alisah, are frequent visitors. The Bachchan family, led by Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, also visits this pandal. Director Anurag Basu is yet another familiar face amidst the crowd.