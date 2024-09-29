From Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan's Udi Udi Jaye from Raees to Alia Bhatt's Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi, here's your Garba playlist

Dholi Taro, Sun Sajni. Pic/Google

Listen to this article From Salman-Aishwarya's Dholi Taro to Alia's Dholida, Garba songs for your perfect Navrati playlist x 00:00

Navratri 2024 is around the corner and people are brushing up on their Garba dance steps. While preparations for the festival are in full swing, Bollywood songs will lit up the dance floor for enthusiasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

As we gear up for Navratri 2024, here's a listing of the potential playlist for Garba this year. Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan's Udi Udi Jaye from Raees to Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha and Alia Bhatt's Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi, these songs will set the mood right.

Garba songs for the perfect Navratri playlist

Dholi Taro

Dholi Taro from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam remains a classic even after two decades. Picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali song is rich, vibrant and melodious.

Chogada

The recreated version of the popular Garba song, Chogada, is the right track to enjoy Navratri the most. Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur are the voices behind the song from Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's Loveyatri.

Jhoome Re Gori

Jhoome Re Gori from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is foot-tapping, colourful and a delightful song to dance to. The singers are Archana Gore, Tarannum Malik Jain, Dipti Rege and Aditi Pradhudesai. When it's a Bhansali film, Garba songs are a must.

Dholida

What's better than a powerful Garba song picturised on Alia Bhatt? To top it up, it's Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vision! The song is none other than Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Udi Udi Jaye

While Udi Udi Jaye from Raees isn't set in Navratri, it is apt for the festival too. Picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan, the song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia.

Nagada Sang

Deepika Padukone sprinkled her magic with grace and strength in Nagada Sang Dhol from Goliyon Ki Raas Leela, Ram Leela. Shreya Ghoshal was the primary voice of the song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film.

Lahu Muh Lag Gaya

Lahu Muh Lag Gaya was yet another Garba gem from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raas Leela, Ram Leela. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh show off their energetic Garba dance moves.

Shubhaarambh

Striking the right balance between traditional beats and modern flavours, Shubhaarambh from Kai Po Che was a memorable Garba number. A perfect track for several years to come.

Sun Sajni

Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha is the new addition to the list of best Garba numbers. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the song is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon and Piyush Mehroliyaa.

Aadhi Raat

Kiara Advani's solo Garba introduction song has the right amount of glamour, beats and Navratri vibes. This one deserves to be added to the Garba night playlist. The singers of the song are Meet Bros, Monali Thakur and Piyush Mehroliyaa.