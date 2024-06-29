Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Dont get married Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about love and marriage after patching up with wife Aaliyah

'Don't get married': Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about love and marriage after patching up with wife Aaliyah

Updated on: 29 June,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that love diminishes after a couple gets married. His statement comes months after patching up with his wife Aaliyah

'Don't get married': Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about love and marriage after patching up with wife Aaliyah

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's marital troubles with wife Aaliyah has been in the news for quite some time now. While the couple has now patched up after several ups and downs, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor has shared his take on the institution of marriage. In a recent interaction with Youtuber Ranveer Allahabadia, the actor was asked if one should get married. To this, he said, "They shouldn't". 


Nawazuddin said, “I want to say but people might misinterpret it… They shouldn’t (get married).”Explaining his statement further, her said, “What is the need to get married? If you are in love, it can prosper even without marriage. After marriage, people start taking each other for granted.”


The actor said that love ceases to exist between the couple after marriage. “If you are not married to each other, then you love each other more. But after marriage, that starts diminishing. Kids come in the picture, a lot of things happen. If you love someone and want to continue loving them, then don’t get married,” he said.


He added, "We think our love, wife will give us happiness but after a while, it is only your work that gives you joy". He was of the opinion that it is the societal conditioning that makes us get married in our 20s thinking it will make us happy. 

Nawazuddin and his wife Aaliyah's troubled relationship was quite public, often making headlines in the last few years. After being separated multiple times, earlier this year the couple patched up. Aaliyah had previously claimed that she filed for divorce a few years ago. The couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary together. Talking to Etimes, Aaliyah confirmed that they decided to move past their differences and sorted everything out. Aaliyah who also had a brief stint on Bigg Boss last year said that the trouble in their marriage began with a third person's involvement. However, the two have now resolved the matter.  She also mentioned that the primary reason for them getting back together was their kids. “Nawaz is very close to Shora and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn’t tolerate it,” she said.

