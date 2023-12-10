Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops cute video compilation to wish daughter Shora on her special day

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 December,2023 03:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shora Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his Instagram and shared a post for his lovely daughter Shora Siddiqui to wish her on her special day. As Shora turned 14, the "Gangs of Wasseypur" star posted an adorable video montage for his little one.


The post has several pictures and videos of Shora at different places. A clip shows her dancing in the vanity, another shows her making goofy expressions. This special post shows how close the two are to each other.


The video depicts the love between the father and daughter and includes several throwback images of the two together. While posting the video, Nawaz wrote, "Happiest Birthday #Shora."


 
 
 
 
 
As soon as Nawaz posted the video, several industry friends. Ace director Anurag Kashyap wished Nawaz's daughter and wrote, "Janmadin Ki Mubarak". Shora also posted a comment and wrote, “So beautiful,” wrote Shora.

Fans were in awe after the video and they filled the comment section with love. A fan wrote, “So pretty little lady... attractive like father and beautiful like mother All the good vibes sent.” Another said, “She is so beautiful and her eyes are expressive." A third fan wrote, “Happy birthday to your daughter sir… may god bless her and help her fulfil her purpose of life. Have a great day.”

Nawzuddin's personal life has been in the limelight ever since Aaliya Siddiqui accused him of harassing her and even their kids. After the allegations, Nawaz had put out a lengthy note in which he shared that he loved both of his daughters. He wrote, "Any parent on this planet will never want their kids to miss out on their studies or hamper their future, they will always try to give their best of the best possible things. Whatever I am earning today is all for both of my kids and no person can change this. I love Shora & Yani and I will go to any extent to secure their well-being and their future. I have won all the cases so far and will continue to place my faith in the judiciary"

