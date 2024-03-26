Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya celebrates ‘14 years of wedded bliss’, netizens ask, ‘Are they back?’

A recent post by Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has sparked speculation about a reconciliation

Aaliya Anand Pandey's Instagram post

In 2023, Nawazuddin Siddiqui made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Just last year ago, his wife Aaliya Siddiqui accused him of not allowing her to enter their house, stating that she had nothing left. This escalated into a conflict between them, with both parties accusing each other of various things.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009, but later, Aaliya sent a divorce notice to Nawazuddin in 2021. Amidst all these events, a recent post by Aaliya has sparked speculation about a reconciliation. Today, Aaliya took to her Instagram to celebrate 14 years of marriage. Alongside a couple of pictures with Nawaz and their two kids, she wrote, “Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers.”

Upon seeing Aaliya's post, fans began speculating that the couple had resolved their issues. One user commented, “Happy to see both of you together! Please keep your marriage; it’s not easy but better for everyone, including your children and yourself. Sustaining it isn’t easy, that's why they say marriage isn't a bed of roses, but with a little effort from both sides, you both can make it better. Well, you guys have more life experience and age than me, so you know better. I hope all the happiness lies ahead.” Another user asked, “Are they back??” while a third user said, “Have they patched up?”

Earlier in 2023, Aaliya had shared a video from outside the actor's bungalow, standing on the road with her two children, daughter Shora and son Yani. In response to Aaliya’s allegations, an official statement was issued by Nawazuddin's team, clarifying that the property is not in his name, so he has no right to ask anyone to leave the house.

Part of the statement reads: "Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui has claimed that she was not allowed to enter the house, but the truth is Nawazuddin has already named the property after his mother, Mehrunisa Siddiqui. Therefore, Nawaz has no decision-making power regarding anyone's entrance to the property. The caretaker of Mehrunisa Siddiqui states that only her grandchildren are allowed in the property, and no one else, as the property now belongs to her." The statement also denied Aaliya's claim that she had no place to stay and stated that the actor had already bought a lavish flat for her.

(With Inputs IANS)