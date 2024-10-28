Nayanthara is aware that her face has changed, but this doesn’t mean she has undergone any cosmetic surgery. In a recent conversation, she revealed that she has gone through “different brow phases”

In Pic: Nayanthara

Actor Nayanthara, who celebrates her birthday on November 18, made her debut with the 2003 Malayalam film 'Manassinakkare'. Now, if you look at Nayanthara in 'Manassinakkare' and in 'Jawan', there is a big difference in her appearance. The actress is aware that her face has changed, but this doesn’t mean she has undergone any cosmetic surgery. In a recent conversation, she revealed that she has gone through “different brow phases” and diet changes, which have made her face look different.

'I’ve had different brow phases'

In a conversation with 'Hauterrfly', Nayanthara talked about not having any plastic surgery or facial treatments done and said, “I take the time to perfect it because it’s the real game changer. I’ve had different brow phases over the years. Maybe that’s why people think my face is changing and I keep looking different. Maybe that’s why a lot of people think I’ve done something to my face.”

Nayanthara reacts to cosmetic surgery rumours

While addressing the claims about her going under the knife, she added, “But that’s not true. On record…not true. Not that it’s wrong. But for me, it has just been diet, so there’s been a lot of weight fluctuation, and my cheeks go in and out. You can pinch me, burn me, you’ll know there’s no plastic in here.”

Nayanthara on the work front

Nayanthara, along with co-actor Yash, will dive into the next leg of 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' right after the Diwali festivities. The buzz is that director Geetu Mohandas will lead an extensive Mumbai schedule from November 6. While Film City will serve as the primary venue for the shoot, an additional set is being built at Madh Island.

With the pan-India action extravaganza spanning the 1950s to 1970s, it is reported that the production team is constructing a sprawling set at Film City depicting the ’70s. While Nayanthara plays Yash’s on-screen sister in this actioner revolving around the drug mafia, Kiara Advani portrays his love interest. In this leg, the 'KGF' superstar and Nayanthara will wrap up most of their combination scenes.

Nayanthara was last seen in Malayalam cinema in the 2022 film 'Gold', where she starred alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. She made her Bollywood debut in 'Jawan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year and has also appeared in Tamil films such as 'Iraivan' and 'Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.'