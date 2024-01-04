Breaking News
Mumbaikars ask: What exactly are we paying for?
Mumbai: These paths are meant for parking?
Mumbai: BMC unveils ambitious plan to transform Octroi Nakas
Mumbai: Vidyavihar station’s double discharge platform speeds towards completion
Mumbai police crack down on lethal manja after officer’s death
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Merry Christmas movie New song Nazar Teri Toofan from the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a soulful track

Merry Christmas movie: New song 'Nazar Teri Toofan' from the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer is a soulful track

Updated on: 04 January,2024 06:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Merry Christmas' unveiled a new track from the film 'Nazar Teri Toofan' on Thursday

Pic Courtesy/IMDB

Listen to this article
Merry Christmas movie: New song 'Nazar Teri Toofan' from the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer is a soulful track
x
00:00

Merry Christmas movie new song 'Nazar Teri Toofan': Makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Merry Christmas' unveiled a new track from the film 'Nazar Teri Toofan' on Thursday. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared the song, which she captioned, "Today's schedule: listening to #NazarTeriToofan on loop! #MerryChristmas in cinemas on January 12."


The new song 'Nazar Teri Toofan' from the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer is a soulful track 


"Nazar Teri Toofan," composed by acclaimed music director Pritam Chakraborty, beautifully blends traditional and contemporary musical elements. Pritam's signature touch is evident in the composition, creating an immersive experience for the listeners. The song is sung beautifully by Papon.


The song's heart-touching lyrics, written by renowned lyricist Varun Grover, add a poetic and emotional depth to the musical arrangement. The song "Nazar Teri Toofan" offers a preview of the emotional and visual spectacle, promising a remarkable cinematic and musical experience.

About Merry Christmas movie's title song

Previously, on the occasion of Christmas, the makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Merry Christmas' unveiled the film's title track. The song is sung by Ash King and composed by Pritam.

Unveiling the Merry Christmas title song, Tips' social media took to Instagram and wrote, "The perfect #MerryChristmas song is here In Cinemas 12th Jan." 'Merry Christmas' is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who has earlier helmed hits like 'Badlapur' and 'Andhadhun'.A few days ago, the film's trailer was released and it left everyone intrigued. Going by the trailer of the film, director Sriram Raghavan has put his signature spin on the traditional structure of romance, as suspense, seduction and surprise await the audience. 

About Merry Christmas movie

Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. 'Merry Christmas' is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2024. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani and Kewal Garg. 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

katrina kaif Vijay Sethupathi bollywood bollywood events Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK