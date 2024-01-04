Makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Merry Christmas' unveiled a new track from the film 'Nazar Teri Toofan' on Thursday

Merry Christmas movie new song 'Nazar Teri Toofan': Makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Merry Christmas' unveiled a new track from the film 'Nazar Teri Toofan' on Thursday. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared the song, which she captioned, "Today's schedule: listening to #NazarTeriToofan on loop! #MerryChristmas in cinemas on January 12."

The new song 'Nazar Teri Toofan' from the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer is a soulful track

"Nazar Teri Toofan," composed by acclaimed music director Pritam Chakraborty, beautifully blends traditional and contemporary musical elements. Pritam's signature touch is evident in the composition, creating an immersive experience for the listeners. The song is sung beautifully by Papon.

The song's heart-touching lyrics, written by renowned lyricist Varun Grover, add a poetic and emotional depth to the musical arrangement. The song "Nazar Teri Toofan" offers a preview of the emotional and visual spectacle, promising a remarkable cinematic and musical experience.

About Merry Christmas movie's title song

Previously, on the occasion of Christmas, the makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Merry Christmas' unveiled the film's title track. The song is sung by Ash King and composed by Pritam.

Unveiling the Merry Christmas title song, Tips' social media took to Instagram and wrote, "The perfect #MerryChristmas song is here In Cinemas 12th Jan." 'Merry Christmas' is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who has earlier helmed hits like 'Badlapur' and 'Andhadhun'.A few days ago, the film's trailer was released and it left everyone intrigued. Going by the trailer of the film, director Sriram Raghavan has put his signature spin on the traditional structure of romance, as suspense, seduction and surprise await the audience.

About Merry Christmas movie

Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. 'Merry Christmas' is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2024. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani and Kewal Garg.

(With inputs from ANI)