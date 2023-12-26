Merry Christmas Title Song: On the occasion of Christmas, the makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Merry Christmas' unveiled the film's title track. The song is sung by Ash King and composed by Pritam

Pic Courtesy/IMDB

Listen to this article Merry Christmas Title Song: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer gives us peppy song to cherish x 00:00

Merry Christmas Title Song: On the occasion of Christmas, the makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Merry Christmas' unveiled the film's title track. The song is sung by Ash King and composed by Pritam.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer gives us peppy song to cherish

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIPS (@tips)

Unveiling Merry Christmas title song, Tips' social media took to Instagram and wrote, "The perfect #MerryChristmas song is here In Cinemas 12th Jan." 'Merry Christmas' is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who has earlier helmed hits like 'Badlapur' and 'Andhadhun'.A few days ago, the film's trailer was released and it left everyone intrigued.

Going by the trailer of the film, director Sriram Raghavan has put his signature spin on the traditional structure of romance, as suspense, seduction and surprise await the audience

About the Merry Christmas trailer

As seen in the trailer, it starts off with a date on Christmas eve, but what follows is absolute chaos. Meanwhile, there are obvious elements of Raghavan’s direction that don’t go unnoticed and of course, all things Christmas hold significant importance in the plot, including carnivals, toys, the colour red, and beyond!

A character says, “Since the beginning of time, we have all been looking for that one moment. And when that moment comes, we understand that all of life has been in sweet anticipation of it.” On the surface, it is just something that we hear, but the events we see, eventually make things intriguing and how.

As the night progresses, things get more interesting, but not all for good as everything’s a mess; therefore, there’s a lot at stake for both of them (Katrina and Vijay). How does it all end? Well, ‘Dial M for a miracle’, we see on the screen, and what that leads to is something we’ll have to watch out and see.

Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. 'Merry Christmas' is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2024. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani and Kewal Garg.

(With inputs ANI)